Chance to have Your Say on the future of Burnby Hall

What would you like to see Pocklington’s Burnby Hall used for in the future? What does Pocklington need?

The public is being invited to come along to a drop-in event at the popular venue on Wednesday, June 5 to share their views and hear how the current options appraisal into the hall is progressing.

A study team, led by heritage specialists Jura Consultants and including conservation architects LDN Architects and interpretive planners Studioarc, is conducting a five-month options appraisal in a bid to identify a viable way forward for Burnby Hall.

The team is assessing a wide range of potential use options for the property, with one example being a new heritage centre and museum to display recent archaeological finds.

There are many other potential options and this event is an opportunity for the public to have its say and to shape which options are taken forward for assessment by the study team.

The study has been commissioned by the Stewarts Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust, the charitable organisation which operates the adjacent Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum.

The opportunity has arisen for the Trust to acquire Burnby Hall from East Riding of Yorkshire Council through a community asset transfer, thereby reuniting the historic mansion house with its gardens. The outcome of this study will help to inform the Trust’s decision.

Residents from Pocklington and surrounding villages, including families; plus local businesses, visitors and anyone with an interest in the future of Burnby Hall, are all invited.

Rae Morton, from Jura Consultants, said: “We are looking for local people to have their say, and hope anyone with an interest in the future of the hall will pop down and talk to us during the afternoon or evening.

“Come along to the Community Hall at Burnby Hall (The Balk, Pocklington) on Wednesday, June 5 between 2.30pm and 7.30pm to meet the study team, hear about how the study is progressing and share your views.

“This is an informal drop-in event open to all. Please feel free to drop by for as little or as long as you like.”

Free parking is available at the gardens and museum car park and, after 5pm, at the Burnby Hall car park.

The study team looks forward to meeting you!