Chance to enter 2018 photo contest

Burnby Hall Gardens will soon be holding its third annual photography competition, with entries taken from the middle of April.

The 12 winning photographs will be included in a stunning calendar for sale in the venue’s gift shop which, in turn, raises funds for the gardens.

The theme for 2018 is “A Year in the Life of Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum” and the judges will be looking for the photographs that best illustrate what makes this such a special place for everyone to visit.

Entries can be submitted at any time between Friday 14 April 2018 and Friday 29 June 2018.

All the finalists will receive a free calendar and one overall winner will win a free membership to the gardens for a year.