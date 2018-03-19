Challenging role that will see you in prison

Take on this rewarding role and you will end up in prison!

A recruitment drive to sign up independent monitors at a local prison is underway.

The prison’s Independent Monitoring Board would like to hear from potential volunteers who live within a 35-mile radius of HMP Full Sutton.

The job, which is unpaid but expenses are covered, is hugely interesting, challenging and absorbing ‘but not for everyone’.

Applicants will need to be open minded, resilient, have good communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

Chair of the board, Sally Hobbs, said: “Every prison and immigration removal centre has an Independent Monitoring Board attached to it whose role is to ensure that Home Office rules and regulations are properly applied and that proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

“You do not need any special qualifications or experience as we will provide all the necessary training and support. The task typically takes up something in the region of five half days a month but we can be flexible about that.”

HMP Full Sutton is a high security adult male prison accommodating about 600 prisoners. A copy of the board’s most recent report on HMP Full Sutton can be found at www.imb.org.uk.

Interested parties can call 020 3334 3265 for more details or download an application form from www.imb.org.uk. Completed forms should be sent to imbrecruitment@justice.gsi.gov.uk.