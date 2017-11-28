Celebrations as Melbourne gets ‘good’ Ofsted

Staff and pupils at Melbourne Community Primary School are celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ school by Ofsted.

Headteacher Claire Fielding said she was delighted the school’s hard work and the dedication of staff and pupils had been recognised.

The Ofsted inspector required only one day to make her judgement.

Lead Inspector Rajinder Harrison said: “As headteacher, you are leading the school very effectively and have fostered, among staff and governors, a high commitment to ensuring that pupils achieve the best they can.

“While many members of staff are still relatively new to the school, since your appointment in September 2015, you have established a culture of high expectations from staff and pupils.

“You have been an inspiration to all staff and have enabled them to raise their expectations of themselves and their pupils.

“You have appointed staff who are as committed as you are to what you want to achieve and you deploy them effectively. You trust them to lead in their areas of responsibility and provide good opportunities for all staff to develop their skills and expertise.

“Staff are highly positive about how you have enabled them to grow and flourish.”

The school was found to be ‘good’ across all five categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

The deputy headteacher, Jo Brosenitz, who took up post in 2016, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our school community. Our children are a credit to their families.”

The report stated that: “Pupils’ behaviour is good throughout the school and pupils are quick to help each other in their learning, as well as at lunch or playtime.

“They are very kind, considerate and mature in the way they manage themselves in and around school. They show high regard for each other and are particularly understanding of pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities. There is mutual respect between staff and pupils and this underpins the school’s well-ordered, safe and welcoming environment.”

The report added: “Pupils say that they ‘love school and that teachers make learning interesting’.

“Parents agree that their children are safe and well looked after in school.

“Parents are very positive about the school and the quality of education their children receive.”

Jane Henley, chair of governors, said: “This good Ofsted report confirms our ethos of learning and expectations of high achievement for all.

“We are all very proud of our school!”

The Inspection report commended the work of the governing body: “Governors have a wide range of skills and expertise to support the school’s work and do so effectively.

“All leaders, including governors, have the best interests of pupils at heart. They agree that primary education is crucial to pupils’ future success and so have put into place a curriculum that inspires them to learn and extend their knowledge and skills.”

Read the full report at: http://www.melbourneprimary.org.uk/page/ ?title=Ofsted&pid=25