Celebration to mark 10 years as Fairtrade town

An evening celebration was recently held to mark 10 years of Pocklington being a Fairtrade Town, organised by the local Fairtrade and Local Produce Action Group.

More than 40 people attended the event held at the Pocklington Christian Fellowship Church.

Mark Dawson, chair of the Fairtrade Foundation National Campaigner Committee, gave an interesting and enlightening talk, sparking a lively question and answer session afterwards.

This was followed by an excellent two-course meal prepared by committee members using a wide variety of Fairtrade ingredients.

Complimentary Fairtrade wines, juice, hot beverages and chocolates were served and enjoyed by all.

Afterwards there was a fun quiz with prizes for the six tied winners.

A Pocklington Fairtrade and Local Produce Action Group (FLAG) spokeswoman said: “The group is involved in events during the year to raise awareness of the importance of Fairtrade.

“In addition a variety of Fairtrade goods is available to buy from stalls held monthly at each of the four Pocklington churches.

“The Fairtrade movement is about decent working conditions and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers.

“It is the only certification that combines a fair minimum price for products with the Fairtrade Premium payment which farmers can spend on what their communities need, for example clean water, classrooms or clinics.

“Pocklington FLAG website can be found on www.Fairtradeyorkshire.org.uk.”