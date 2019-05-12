Cash available for tree-planting schemes - how to apply

Landowners and local organisations in parts of the East Riding are being invited to take advantage of a series of tree planting grant schemes.

More than £35,000 of funding is available for new tree, woodland and hedgerow planting projects in areas close to windfarm developments across the East Riding.

During 2018-2019, these grant programmes have seen more than 28,750 trees and shrubs planted, providing a massive boost for wildlife and enhancing local landscapes.

Grant programmes currently available are:

Tedder Hill Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund, near Roos

Spaldington Airfield Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund

Goole Fields Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund

Goole Fields II Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund

Sixpenny Wood Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund, near Laxton

Sancton Hill Wind Farm Tree Planting Fund.

Project proposals need to be within an approximate radius of 5km from of any of the windfarm developments.

The grant funds have been made available to East Riding of Yorkshire Council through a series of planning agreements under Section 106 of the Town & Country Planning Act.

The grant programmes are administered by HEYwoods - East Yorkshire’s community forest initiative.

Applications for grants are invited for projects including:

native tree planting

native woodland creation

native hedgerow establishment.

The grants are aimed towards areas of land including farmland, parks, open spaces etc... but cannot provide support for work in domestic gardens.

Stephen Hunt, head of planning and development management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our grant programmes offer a great opportunity for individuals, landowners and local groups from around the East Riding to secure financial support for tree, woodland and hedgerow planting work.

“The grant programmes continue to prove very popular, and with the Northern Forest programme now in full swing across East Yorkshire, now is the perfect time for people to take advantage of the funding opportunities available and improve our local environment.”

The application process for grant support is now open and the deadline for submitting grant proposals is 31 July 2019.

Applications can be submitted online and anyone interested can register to apply here