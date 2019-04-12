Cases of vomiting in East Riding area well above national average, GP figures show

Levels of vomiting cases increased in the East Riding this month, GP records show.

The stats put the illness at a level higher than the average across England, as were diarrhoea and gastroenteritis.

Weekly data from Public Health England shows that GPs in East Riding of Yorkshire reported seeing 19 patients with vomiting symptoms.

It was an increase from 16 patients in the previous week, and meant that 19.5 patients in every 100,000 registered with GPs were seen with the illness over the seven-day period. Not all cases were recorded in the PHE figures, as only some GPs report how many consultations are for certain illnesses. The rates per population that PHE calculates takes this into account.

Vomiting can be caused by a number of conditions, including norovirus, known as the vomiting bug, and food poisoning.

Levels of vomiting in East Riding of Yorkshire were 20% higher than expected in the first week of April, when compared to the national average.

Article by data reporter Joseph Hook