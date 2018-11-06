Cascade of poppies to remember Fallen

A special installation has been unveiled at Elvington Air Musuem to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and to commemorate the servicemen who were based at the airfield.

The “Bomber Stream” features a cascade of poppies from the cockpit of a World War Two Halifax bomber.

The annual gathering to remember the sacrifice of the British and Free French aircrews that served at Elvington during World War Two, together with those that have served to deliver the freedom people enjoy, will take place on Sunday 11 November.

The services take place from 11am at the French Air Force Memorial in Elvington Village followed by the Service of Remembrance at the Station Chapel of The Allied Air Forces Memorial, Yorkshire Air Museum at 13.30pm.