Carole King Songbook tours to Scarborough Spa - where to get tickets

Celebrating the music of the world's best songwriters, the Carole King Songbook comes to Scarborough Spa later this year.

Carole King penned and performed classic tunes as well as being the genius behind several other artists’ hits.

The two-hour adventure explores Carole King’s fascinating musical journey, so audiences can expect hit after hit.

The Carole King Songbook will feature classics such as Beautiful, You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, The Locomotion, He’s Sure The Boy I Love, Take Good Care Of My Baby, Up On The Roof, You’ve Got A Friend and One Fine Day.

The small cast of leading vocalists and musicians provide an intimate concert-style show that really puts the spotlight on Carole King’s music, including her work for artists such as The Drifters and Neil Sedaka.

Jamie Hudson, Producer of the show, said: “Carole King’s music is very much still treasured by all ages today. Those who don’t think they’re familiar with Carole King’s music will be surprised by how many tunes in the show they recognise. Her songs are timeless and The Carole King Songbook recognises and celebrates that.”

The show will also include video projection and multi-media technology, providing an intriguing visual element to the show.

The Carole King Songbook is at Scarborough Spa on Sunday July 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office on 01723 821888 and www.scarboroughspa.co.uk