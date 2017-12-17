Care team receives glowing report by area’s service users

The York Integrated Care Team (YICT) has received an excellent report from users of its services.

The YICT was commissioned in 2015 by the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and initiated by local practice Priory Medical Group, which designed, developed and implemented the care model.

The success of the model has led to it being adopted by several other local practices, including Pocklington.

Dr Shaun O’Connell, the CCG’s joint medical director, said: “We know that most patients prefer to stay at home if they can access the right support and the team is vital in enabling so many patients to do this.

“It’s really encouraging to see so many different organisations working together to provide the best possible care for patients and rewarding to learn that they are extremely happy with the services provided by the York Integrated Care Team.”