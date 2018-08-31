Care services access extended

People in Pocklington will soon have the opportunity to visit, or talk to a healthcare professional in the evenings, at weekends and on bank holidays thanks to a new scheme that launches in October.

NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has awarded Nimbuscare Ltd, a group of local GP practices, a contract to deliver a new extended access primary care service in central York.

The new service, which will cover the York Central area will be based at four hub sites, including the Pocklington Group Practice.

Under the new contract, appointments will be available between 6.30pm and 8pm each weekday, with additional slots available at weekends and bank holidays. The appointments will be pre-bookable, by telephoning local surgeries or by contacting NHS 111.

Berni Judge, managing partner at Pocklington Group Practice said: “We are extremely pleased to be involved in this new service and to be part of the plan to increase access to primary care services.

“The new service will be starting in the autumn and as soon as we know the details of how it will work for our patients, these will be published.”

Dr Kevin Smith, the CCG’s executive director of Primary Care and Population Health said: “I am delighted to announce that patients in areas of central York and Pocklington will be able to access primary care services in the evenings, at weekends and on bank holidays from early autumn 2018.

“We asked the Vale of York community to tell us what is important to them about local healthcare services and providing extended access to primary care services was identified as one of the main themes.

“Our investment to increase access to primary care services is the start of a very exciting journey that is transforming the delivery of local healthcare.”

Dr Russell Saxby of Nimbuscare Ltd and My Health Practice said: “This is fantastic news for patients.

“We know people currently find it difficult to get a face-to-face or telephone appointment at their GP practice, at a time to suit them.

“This new service will give people a better choice of appointment times and more options to speak to a clinician, or even, eventually, have a virtual consultation on their mobile device or computer.

“It’s really important we get this right for patients, so we plan to roll it out gradually and keep services under review.”