Candidates list for elections now available

The list of candidates nominated for the local, town and parish council elections on Thursday, May 2 has been published.

The first wave of poll cards have already been sent out to residents on the electoral register and eligible to vote with the second wave due to be sent out this month.

In Pocklington an old style hustings has been organised for Thursday 25 April, a week before the election at the Arts Centre at 7pm.

This will allow prospective candidates five minutes to address the electorate.

Caroline Lacey, returning officer said: “Many people still think they need a poll card in order to vote on Thursday, 2 May but that is not the case.

“So I’d like to reassure people who are on the electoral register and who may not receive a poll card not to panic as they will still be able to cast their vote without out it.”

People can still apply for a proxy vote and the application form can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/elections2019 and the deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.

Here is a list of candidates:

Pocklington Provincial Ward

BRYON Richard (Labour Party), FOTHERGILL Pauline Diana (Green Party), INGRAM Peter Charles (Green Party), MADDEN Iris Edith (Independent), MINNIS Catherine Louise (Labour Party), SHARPE Dee (Independent), STRANGEWAY Andy (Independent), STRANGEWAY Ruth (Independent), SYKES David(Local Conservatives), WEST Kay (Local Conservatives), WEST Paul David (Local Conservatives).

Wolds Weighton Ward

BOOTHROYD Andrew (Labour Party), HAMMOND Leo Alexander (Local Conservatives), HEMMERMAN Peter (The Yorkshire Party), LOVETT Andrew Fraser (Labour Party), LOVETT Katherine Elizabeth (Labour Party), NEEDHAM Dale Richard (Liberal Democrats), RUDD David Norman (Local Conservatives), STATHERS Mike (Local Conservatives).

Candidates published by the Returning Officer, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA

There are also a number of parish council seats up for grabs in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas.

Candidates have been out forward at the following parish councils:

Allerthorpe, Barmby Moor, Bubwith, Bugthorpe, Catton, Cottingwith, Ellerton, Everingham, Fangfoss, Foggathorpe, Fridaythorpe, Full Sutton, Goodmanham, Hayton, Holme on Spalding Moor, Hotham, Huggate, Kirby Underdale, Laxton, Londesborough, Market Weighton Parish, Melbourne, Middleton, Millington, Newport, Newton Upon Derwent, North Cave, Nunburnholme, Pocklington Parish, Sancton, Seaton Ross, Shiptonthorpe, Skirpenbeck, South Cave, South Cliffe, Stamford Bridge, Sutton Upon Derwent, Thornton, Warter, Wetwang, Wilberfoss and Yapham.

The list of all the ward and parish candidates can be found on East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website at www.eastriding.gov.uk/elections2019