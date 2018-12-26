Canal walks can beat the winter blues

Waterways charity the Canal and River Trust is encouraging people to avoid hibernation and get out and about by Pocklington canal this winter to help them stay well and reap a whole host of benefits.

The charity, which cares for popular waterway, says spending time by water makes people feel happier and healthier, and is particularly beneficial over the cold, dark days of winter.

It is urging people to wrap up warm and get out on the towpath as often as they can over the festive season and into 2019, pointing out that there are all sorts of sights and sounds they can enjoy as well as physical and mental improvements to be gained.

The charity has more than 1,000 wildlife conservation sites and 63 Sites of Special Scientific Interest, including most of the 9-mile Pocklington Canal, so you never know what you might spot while on the towpath.

Look out for water voles, otters and kingfishers.

Tom Wright, development and engagement manager at Canal and River Trust, said: “The winter weather and hustle and bustle of the festive season can really take it out of us mentally and physically, but fortunately there’s a simple solution right on the door – your local canal.

“Whatever you spot on your travels, get a photo and enter it into our winter photography competition at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/photography-competition.

“There are many prizes up for grabs and all types of photos are eligible – from classic wintry scenes to candid wildlife shots.”