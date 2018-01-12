Calls for Councillor Strangeway to resign at meetings

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway has been asked to resign at a full meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council – and by Pocklington Town Council.

The moves, on Wednesday (10 January), followed a decision that Cllr Strangeway had broken the council’s code of conduct.

However, Cllr Strangeway said he has no intention of stepping down and will continue to serve Pocklington to the best of his ability.

Cllr Strangeway said: “People in Pocklington know they can contact me when they want something done.

“I would be happy to meet face-to-face any ward or town councillor in a public meeting for the good of the town.”

Cllr Strangeway added that he felt he had been what he described as being “bullied” at the full council meeting by some of his fellow Conservative councillors over 54 minutes and that the decision was linked to next year’s election.

He said he will continue to campaign against what he said were ‘failures at the council’.

Cllr Strangeway was officially censured during the full council vote, the motion carried by 62 votes to one.

The council also supported a series of sanctions recommended by the authority’s standards committee after it upheld allegations of bullying and making a confidential council emails public via his blog.

During the meeting, a number of councillors including the leader Stephen Parnaby, called on him to resign.

At an earlier East Riding of Yorkshire Council standards committee hearing it was recommended that:

l He remove an email sent from the Adoption Service from his blog.

l His access to confidential papers be removed.

l He will be removed from the membership of the pensions committee due to the confidential nature of the matters discussed.

l He is not considered for the membership of any overview or scrutiny panels.

The committee concluded that Cllr Strangeway should be censured and that he should write a letter of apology to all individuals concerned and that he removes certain posts from his blog.

Meanwhile, members of Pocklington Town Council also passed a vote of No confidence in Cllr Strangeway at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the council said: “The council passed a vote of No confidence in Mr Strangeway, saying that his position as the ward councillor is not tenable.

“The council believes he cannot function properly for the good of the town now he does not have access to any of the confidential documents.”

Pocklington Town Mayor David Sykes said: “The council felt he should do the honourable thing and resign.”

Cllr Strangeway has challenged the town council to reveal which documents he needs to see to serve Pocklington.