Call to join paws with cause

The annual St Leonard’s Hospice ‘Paws for a Cause’ sponsored dog walk will take place this September, and the Hospice is looking for dogs of all shapes and sizes to drag their owners along.

The event will take place at York Knavesmire on Sunday 2 September, with a choice of a gentle mile walk or a more challenging four-mile route.

Pre-booking for this popular event is essential and ensures participants a Vets 4 Pets bandana and goody bag. It costs £7 per dog with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Once again, the team from East Yorkshire Agility Club will be there, seeing which dogs can successfully complete the agility course. Plus, dogs can strut their stuff in one of the fun dog classes.

Hospice fundraiser Helen Rook said: “Paws for a Cause is a great way to support the Hospice and have a fun day out with your four-legged friend.”

Visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk to book a place.