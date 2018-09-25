Call to join annual Children in Need walk

A community walk to raise money for Children in Need will take place next month.

The Family Walk will be held on Sunday 7 October at 1.15pm with the starting pointing at St John’s Methodist Church in Market Weighton.

The ramble starts at 1.30pm and covers five miles (or a shorter two-mile walk).

A spokesman said: “Tea and coffee will be available at the chapel after the walk.

“Can you join us on the walk, or support us by fundraising to help disadvantage children? Dog on leads with well behaved owners are most welcome.”