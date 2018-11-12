Butcher bang on with prize chicken sausage

The team at a Market Weighton butcher’s shop are celebrating after winning a prestigious award in a national competition to celebrate UK Sausage Week.

F. Leake’s butcher won the Best Independent Butcher: North East – Innovative Category.

The team won for its chicken, chicken liver, leek and stilton sausage that was created by butcher Nathen Ransley using chicken from Soanes Poultry of Middleton on the Wolds.

F. Leake’s proprietor, Thomas Bollon was one of 27 winners to be presented with an award at a celebration lunch at Plaisterers’ Hall, London that was hosted by celebrity chef, author, broadcaster and cookery school businesswoman Sophie Grigson.

A delighted Mr Bollon, who only took over the established butcher’s shop three years ago from David and Fran Preston, said: “We have been so busy over the last three years that we have not entered a single competition and now we have won, at our first attempt – we’re over the moon!

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing and very, very local poultry supplier Soanes Poultry for not only challenging us to create a sausage with a difference, but also for suppling us with such a great product.”

Around 500 different sausages were entered into the competition and were judged at The Regional Food Academy, Harper Adams University, by Institute of Meat CEO Keith Fisher, Q Guild of Butchers manager Claire Holland, members of Ladies in Pigs and other industry experts.

Chief judge Keith Fisher said: “Throughout the judging we tasted everything from turkey through to venison and some of the flavour combinations used were truly inspired. The care and attention that’s been put into the products submitted was clear.”

Throughout UK Sausage Week, butchers, manufacturers, retailers and associations hosted their own sausage events, special promotions, competitions and tastings.