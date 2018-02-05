Businesses invited to join Tour roadshow

A 2018 Tour de Yorkshire roadshow is set to visit Pocklington next Thursday (15 February) – and businesses and community representatives are being urged their book their place.

Hosted by Welcome to Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the free roadshow will be held at The KP Club between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Interested groups will be able to find out how to make the most of the popular cycle race when it passes through Pocklington, Holme on Spalding Moor, and other Wolds villages on Thursday 3 May.

The sessions will include a short presentation, including detailed information about the route, as well as advice around brand guidelines and how businesses and communities can make the most of the opportunity.

There will also be a Q&A opportunity with representatives from Welcome to Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Councillor Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a first-class sporting spectacle which this authority has been proud to support from its inception and will continue to be a part of over the coming years.

“The race helps promote the East Riding to both national and international audiences and we would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to the roadshow events.”

Those wishing to attend the roadshow will need to register by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk – searching for ‘Tour de Yorkshire’ and clicking on the roadshow event nearest to them.

l For further detials about the routes visit www.letouryorkshire.com, follow the race on Twitter @letouryorkshire and like the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/letouryorkshire