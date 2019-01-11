Bus shelter at centre of anti-social behaviour is removed

A bus shelter in the Kilnwick Road area of Pocklington has been removed following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents.

The shelter, at the bottom of Denison Road, had been been at the centre of late-night disturbances with graffiti sprayed on the glass panels and the seats vandalised. Residents had alerted Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway and he asked the East RIding Council to remove the shelter.

The bus shelter at the bottom of Denison Road has now been removed by the East Riding of Yorlshire Council.

He said: “Residents of The Oval and Denison Road will be delighted to see that ERYC have agreed to the request to remove the bus shelter.

“I would like to thank the ERYC officers, Humberside Police and, most importantly, the residents who I worked closely with to resolve the anti-social behaviour centred on the bus shelter. “The residents played a key role. They kept diaries and phoned 101 when there was any anti-social behaviour.

“This resulted in Humberside Police supporting the removal of the bus shelter.”