Bus service continues as councils join forces

A bus service between Holme on Spalding Moor to York is to continue after 10 local councils came together to secure the transport.

In May this year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council joined forces with City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council to organise and fund a temporary replacement service for three months after East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) took the decision to cancel its Service 18 bus for commercial reasons.

Now the three councils have confirmed Service 18 will continue after agreeing a long-term contract with EYMS, starting on Monday 6 August.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council will fund the service.

Seven parish councils along the bus route have also agreed to contribute to the funding of Service 18. Holme-on-Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe, Bubwith, Skipwith, North Duffield, Thorganby and Wheldrake parish councils have agreed to fund an evening service on Fridays and Saturdays.

Paul Abbott, interim head of housing, transportation and public protection at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m very pleased all 10 councils have been able to work together to secure this Holme-on-Spalding-Moor to York bus service for the benefit of local residents. This is a great outcome for these communities and we are glad the service is being well used.”

Email public.transport@eastriding.gov.uk for more information about the service.