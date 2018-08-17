Burnby Hall waterlilies talk

Water lily specialist James Allison will be delving into the fascinating history behind the varieties of hardy waterlilies at Burnby Hall Gardens during a talk entitled ‘A Brief History of Hardy Waterliles’ on Thursday 6 September.

The event, in Pocklington Arts Centre, starts at 7pm.

Mr Allison has more than 25 years in the aquatic trade and is an award-winning writer as well as editor of the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society, Water Garden Journal.

There will also be a short presentation from Burnby Hall Gardens estate manager Ian Murphy about the lake repair and management of the waterlilies as part of the Golden Jubilee Restoration Project.

Tickets are £3 for Burnby Hall Gardens members and £4 for non-members. Booking is required, and tickets can be purchased from the Burnby Hall Gardens visitor centre. For enquiries call 01759 307 125.

This talk is part of the Golden Jubilee Restoration Project at Burnby Hall Gardens, funded with thanks to National Lottery Players.