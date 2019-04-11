Burnby Hall restoration featured in new exhibition at Treasure House

The story of how Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum in Pocklington has been restored to its former Edwardian glory is being told in a new exhibition.

‘Rocks, Pots and Lily Pads: The Burnby Hall Golden Jubilee Restoration Project’ opened this month at the Treasure House in Beverley and runs until Saturday, June 15.

Work on the gardens was started in the early 1900s by Percy and Katharine Stewart. Major Percy Stewart had been born in Cambridgeshire but had come to East Yorkshire to take up a teaching post at Pocklington School. In 1901, Percy and his wife Katharine set up home at Burnby Hall and designed a fashionable pleasure garden with lakes, aviaries and a rock garden.

In 1964, in his will, Percy gifted the grounds of Burnby Hall to the people of Pocklington in trust. Since then, the gardens have been enjoyed by generations of families – feeding the fish is always a favourite for children.

However, over time the edges of the upper lake had deteriorated, the rock garden became over grown with much of the original planting design lost and the Edwardian Summer House, aviary and potting shed needed some love and attention.

A spokesman said: “Over three years a team of volunteers and specialist staff have replanted over 15,000 alpines, dug in 10,000 bulbs in the rock garden, enriched the waterlily beds and built a bespoke Learning Zone for schools and community groups on site.

“Visitors can find out all about their hard work and see some amazing historic images of the gardens.”