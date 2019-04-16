Burnby Hall hosts vibrant and colourful tulip festival

Burnby Hall Gardens’ Tulip Festival has become a popular event and provides a colourful and vibrant beginning to the venue’s new season.

This year’s festival is being held from Saturday, April 20 to Saturday, May 4 and promises to be the most spectacular yet.

The start date has been brought forward a week because of the exceptionally mild weather which has brought the tulips on much quicker than anticipated.

While best known for our impressive National Collection of over one hundred varieties of Hardy Water Lily, which bloom on the two ornamental lakes in the summer, the Tulip Festival attracts many thousands of visitors to Pocklington’s unique Gardens in the spring.

A Burnby Hall spokesman said: “The gardens are seven times consecutive winners of the prestigious Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award, and a great deal of care and attention is given to ensuring that the bulbs are planted to create some lovely displays and this year sees underplanting of the tulips as a new feature in several locations.

“This year, there will once again be over 14,000 tulips, comprising over 30 varieties, on display, which can be seen formally displayed in tubs throughout the Gardens and in the numerous flower beds throughout the site.

“The Tulip Festival is planned and run by Ian Murphy, Estate Manager, on behalf of the Stewarts Trust, and is the culmination of months of planning by himself and the gardening team.”

The gardens are open between 10 am and 5.30pm daily (with last entry at 4.30pm).