Building society supporting the homeless

The Market Weighton agency of Yorkshire Building Society is supporting homeless young people this Christmas as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

People in the town can help support EYH and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s Christmas tree decorations for £1 per design, from the agency on the High Street.

Chris Clubley, proprietor of the Yorkshire’s Market Weighton agency, said: “As Christmas is traditionally a time for giving, we want to give homeless young people the best gift of all, a home.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing help for young people in need, but this is only possible thanks to the support we receive from customers and the public in Market Weighton. By buying a set of our Christmas decorations or making a donation, you will be helping homeless young people at one of the most difficult times of the year.”

Visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters to find out more.