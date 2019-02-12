Build birds a home at Pock Canal event

The people of Pocklington are being urged to provide homes for local birds by joining in a nest box building session this Sunday (17 February).

Part of National Nest Box Week, the drop-in activity is being run by Canal and River Trust and Pocklington Canal Amenity Society – the charities that care for Pocklington Canal.

The event will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Melbourne Arm Moorings off Main Street, Melbourne, and is open to everyone. Refreshments will be available to purchase during the session.

Lizzie Dealey, project officer at Canal and River Trust, said: “This is the perfect time of year to put up some new homes for our local birds as they will soon be looking for mates and settling down to raise a family, so we hope lots of people will come along and get involved.”

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk to find out about other events and activities at the Pocklington Canal.