Bugthorpe pupils on garden mission

Children at Bugthorpe School are currently creating a ‘Reflective Garden’.

A group – called the Reflective Gardeners – are overseeing the project to make sure it all goes to plan.

The design was decided by holding a competition. Each class had one winner and parts of each design were chosen to go into the final plan.

The garden will be used for various activities and the whole school is helping to make sure it is made safely and well built.

With the help of the school’s RE and gardening teacher it is taking shape.

The team is using eco-friendly items, but are also including some man-made objects. With construction just starting, pupils are expecting the project to be finished by the end of the school year.

Report by Bugthorpe Year 5 pupil Joshua.