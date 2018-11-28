Bugthorpe pupils create stunning memorial

Children at Bugthorpe School have created a lasting memorial to the Great War.

They were helped by Lyn at Fangfoss Pottery who encouraged them to look carefully at the different types of poppies.

The stunning poppy artwork.

The poppies were then taken back to the pottery, glazed and fired. Once back at the a school, Annette Atkin, the outdoor tutor, took over and worked with the children to make a willow arch in which to mount the poppies.

The children then threaded their own poppies onto some wire, which was woven into the back of the permanent memorial.