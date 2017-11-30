Brownies raise funds for the homeless in York

The 1st Melbourne Brownies have managed to raise £300 for homeless people in York as part of the Peacock Challenge Badge initiative.

The group members have purchased waterproof jackets, gloves, hats, socks, toiletries and chocolate with the money.

A further request has been sent via Facebook for donations of warm clothing, sleeping bags and blankets.

A spokeswoman said: “We contacted Kitchen For Everyone, York, to help us spend the monies raised wisely and find out what they needed.”

“Kitchen For Everyone, York, is a city centre based volunteer group serving food on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and Sundays from 8am at Spurriergate to those in need.

“We will be taking three of the older Brownies with their leaders Sue Bowers and Vicki Milsom to help one evening near Christmas and this will show the girls just how much of a difference their donations can make to those in need.”