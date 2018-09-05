Brothers’ gym feat in memory of father

Pocklington brothers and CrossFit devotees, Michael and Chris Dennington, shunned any thoughts of taking it easy over the recent bank holiday.

They instead embarked on a 12-hour exercise workout at Michael’s CrossFit YO4 gym in memory of their late father, Derrick.

Derrick Dennington died last year, and his sons marked what would have been his 75th birthday by organising a family fundraiser to purchase a defibrillator for Pocklington Industrial Estate where the gym is situated.

The day proved to be a great success, with other CrossFit enthusiasts coming from across Yorkshire to join in.

Michael said: “Our dad is a huge inspiration in everything we do and it’s largely down to him that Crossfit YO4 exists!

“Derrick put in an amazing effort into his health and recovery from a severe stroke – managing to walk unaided when doctors told him he would never walk again.

“It would have been his 75th on the day itself.

“Myself and Chris did a workout on the hour for 12 hours and encouraged as many people to join as possible.

“We had more than 200 people take part in the day including our own members and people from other gyms in York, Hull, Beverley and Leeds.

“We will be purchasing an external defibrillator which will be for use to anyone who needs it on the industrial estate, and all additional monies will be going towards stroke rehabilitation.”

The event exceeded expectations and raised £1,839.43 with some donations still coming in.

Anyone wanting to contribute can still do so via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yo4derrick