Brothers brew up booming business

Two brothers from Finland are brewing craft beer in Pocklington that is being drunk throughout Britain and Europe – including back in their home city of Helsinki.

The Bone Machine Brewing Company on Pocklington industrial estate is one of Yorkshire’s newest micro breweries, set up in December 2017 by Marko and Kimi Karjalainen.

The first Bone Machine brew from their own site was only drunk on New Year’s Eve, previously having contract brewed at Turning Point Brew Co. It became an immediate hit and the brothers are now at full capacity, sending their brews out from Pocklington to pubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

A shipment every two months also takes their sought-after beers to Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands, with plans for further outlets in Spain and Italy.

They currently brew some 4,000 pints of beer a week from their Pocklington base.

Kimi said: “We’re already at absolute capacity and are having to bring in new equipment to keep up with demand.”

Kimi came to Britain as a English Literature student in 2005 before going on to a business studies degree. Marko had been keen on food and drink since childhood and initially planned to become a chef, before opting for brewing and following Kimi across the North Sea to take a brewing and distilling degree course.

And the name Bone Machine Brewing Company?

Marko said: “We thought it was a good to combine the essential elements if brewing, bone for the human and machine for the technical.

“Plus we are both big music fans and our favourite artist is Tom Waits who recorded the classic album Bone Machine.”