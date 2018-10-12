Britcom company supplies truck to Grimsby Institute

Market Weighton-based company Britcom has supplied Grimsby Institute with a new truck.

The unit, supplied in conjunction with MAN Truck and Bus UK Ltd, will be used by the automotive engineering learners to further develop their knowledge and experience on the most modern of trucks on the UK’s roads.

It was driven to Grimsby Institute by Dan Yeaman, Britcom’s service supervisor, along with Ian Gedney, UK sales representative for Britcom.

On arrival the whole of the Automotive Engineering Department and members of the Senior Management Team of Grimsby Institute were there to welcome this great addition to their growing facility.

Mr Yeaman spent some time with the HGV tutor going through the latest technology on the Euro 6 trucks before Ian handed over the keys to Matthew Holness, curriculum manager automotive engineering for Grimsby Institute

Mr Holness said: “We are so pleased to be working in partnership with Britcom and to take delivery of the truck today.”

Mr Gedney said: “We were incredibly happy to get the opportunity to work with Matt and Grimsby Institute on this project, supplying the students with a truck using the latest technology, really is ‘investing in the future’.

“The truck industry has an issue trying to get young people involved and choosing it as a career path, especially as HGV mechanics; seeing the class size and enthusiasm of the learners once the truck arrived is a huge positive step forward for the industry.”