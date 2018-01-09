Brief history of farming in area

Chairman David Brown welcomed Pocklington Probus Club members and speaker Peter Green to the latest meeting.

Mr Green commenced his talk by giving a brief history of how he had been greatly involved in farming from childhood, having lived with his parents on a Yorkshire smallholding. He well remembered assisting his father to tend animals, to act as a farms labourer during harvest-time and to learn how to use simple agricultural tools.

He indicated that his remarks applied particularly to the East Riding of Yorkshire because his experience had been almost entirely in that area of the country.

The changes in agricultural practices during the period immediately following the First World War and especially during and after the Second World War had been immense.

The changes in methods, equipment and the labour available to farmers had greatly affected the way in which Peter had worked on farms and in other aspects of the agricultural industry in Yorkshire.

Using a scale model of a tractor and trailer, Peter acquainted his audience with some of the industry’s changes of practice and equipment. He further illustrated the changes in an amusing manner with references to Young Farmers Clubs and simple demonstrations.

At the conclusion of his talk Peter entered into a discussion of the future of the industry with club members.

He was thanked with a resounding vote of thanks.