Bride’s pride after losing three stone

Pocklington bride Gemma Fridlington was more than ready for her dream day after shedding three stone in just one year.

Gemma joined the Market Weighton Slimming World group only 12 months ago to look great ahead of her wedding after years of struggling with her weight –and now she is feeling fabulous.

Gemma Fridlington before joining Market Weighton Slimming World.

Gemma said: “When you’re overweight it can be hard to feel confident as the centre of attention so getting to my target weight for my wedding feels fantastic.

“To share my special day, and the journey that led to it, with all of my friends and family and my young son Noah was truly special.

“The support I’ve had from my group is the driving force behind my weight loss – without their care, compassion and encouragement, I really don’t think I’d be where I am now.”

Maria Gray, who runs the Market Weighton Tuesday group, said: “Weddings are a real motivator for people to lose weight. We know that the hardest part of losing weight is taking that first step and walking through the door. Gemma took that step.”

