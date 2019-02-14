Breathtaking paintings at arts centre

An artist who combines the laws of physics with her love for the East Yorkshire coast to create stunning works of art has opened an exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Helen Costello has exhibited her work at numerous venues across the region including North Yorkshire Open Studios, East Yorkshire Open Studios, and Beverley Art Gallery Open Exhibition.

The free studio exhibition, entitled Whose World Is It?, will run until Thursday 28 March.

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “Helen Costello’s paintings are truly breathtaking and it is no exaggeration to say that they look absolutely stunning in PAC’s studio, bringing the space to life with their colour and light. It’s a pleasure to welcome her back to the arts centre with such a wonderful collection of work.”