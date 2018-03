Members of the West Wolds Branch Labour Party recently braved the cold weather to mark International Women’s Day with a stall in Pocklington Market Place.

The day was a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Members talked to passers-by and handed out literature, including copies of Maya Angelou’s poem ‘Phenomenal Woman’, to raise awareness of contemporary gender issues.

Visit ww.facebook.com/westwoldslabourparty for more about the group.