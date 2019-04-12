Boyzone star Ronan Keating set to perform at Castle Howard this summer

Boyzone star Ronan Keating is set to headline a concert in the grounds of the spectacular Castle Howard on Sunday August 4.

Following on from the success of UB40 who played at Castle Howard last summer, LPH Concerts & Events, in conjunction with Solo, are delighted to have confirmed Ronan to play.

This year sees Ronan Keating starting his 26th year in the music industry, making him something of an anomaly in the world of pop music, with more than 16 top five singles with Boyzone, to huge solo success, which saw him go straight to the top of the charts with When You Say Nothing at All from the hit movie Notting Hill.

Ronan went onto have a number one album, with yet more number one singles including the anthemic pop smash hit Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Ronan went on to sell 4.4m copies of his album around the world and firmly established himself as an artist in his own right.

Support acts will be announced shortly.

Ronan Keating follows the spectacular Castle Howard Proms concert, held in the stunning grounds on Saturday August 3, creating a weekend of musical entertainment like no other.

