Boxing play Delicate Flowers heading to Market Weighton Community Hall

Delicate Flowers, the fast moving Hull boxing play that punches above its weight, will be performed at Market Weighton Community Hall on Friday 22 February.

Written by Hull-based playwright Mark Rees and produced by his Single Story Theatre Company, Delicate Flowers tells the story of Barbara Buttrick – the young boxer and wrestler from Hessle.

The 60-minute play dramatises Buttrick’s journey through the fairground boxing booths of France, England and America to winning the World Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/delicate-flowers-tickets-55565788770 to buy tickets (£3-£8) or go to the community centre for more details.