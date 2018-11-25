Blues and roots weekend generates £15K for town

World famous guitarists, a full house, and more than £15,000 generated for the local economy made for a hugely successful Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

The popular event has become a firm fixture in PAC’s programme of live events, with guitarists from across the country descending on the award-winning venue.

This year saw around 40 students from across the country receive expert blues guitar and slide guitar tuition from master guitarists London based Michael Messer and Damir Halilic, who travelled over from Croatia.

A highlight of the weekend was the Saturday night Acoustic Blues House Party, during which Michael and Hal performed live on stage, while students also had the chance to take part.

Michael, who has run the event for the past five years, said: “The 2018 Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at PAC was once again a resounding success.

“Every November 30 to 40 people, guitarists and guitar students, descend on Pocklington and I speak for everyone involved, that spending a few days in Pocklington is always an absolute pleasure.

“The hospitality at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is quite simply unsurpassable. Janet Farmer, James Duffy and all the staff really do a fantastic job.

“There are always so many highlights at our PAC Blues and Roots weekends, but if I was to pick one thing, it has to be the Saturday night ‘Acoustic Blues House Party’ concert. This year’s guest tutor was the Croatian superstar virtuoso guitarist, Damir Halilic ‘Hal’, who played an absolutely amazing set of acoustic guitar music.”