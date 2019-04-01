Blood pressure session to cut risk of strokes

Pocklington Rotary Club is organising a Know your Blood Pressure event on Saturday (6 April) between 10am and 12.30pm at the arts centre.

The session is part of a national campaign by the Stroke Association and the Rotary Club that has tested 150,000 people over the past 14 years.

The Stroke Association believes that stroke can and should be prevented.

There are approximately 152,000 strokes every year in the UK and yet too many people don’t understand it or ever think it’ll happen to them.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “The club would like to thank the Pocklington Group practice and the arts centre for their support each year.

“Last year over 300 Rotary Clubs took part in the event.

“In Pocklington the last two years has seen 58 each year having their blood pressure taken and 20% were asked to follow it up.

“This is a big improvement on 14 years ago when the figure was about 40% – but it is still too many.

“Stokes can happen to anyone, at any age , at any time.

“A stroke is the fourth single largest cause of death in the UK and the largest cause of complex disability in the world.

“High blood pressure is the biggest risk factor for stroke, contributing to more than 50% of strokes.

“High blood pressure often shows no symptoms.

“There is no way of knowing if you have high blood pressure apart from having it measured.

“Please call in on Saturday and have your blood pressure taken.”