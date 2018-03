Bishop Wilton School held its annual service to celebrate Easter at St Edith’s Church. The service was led by Canon Rodney interacted with children’s reading and poetry. During the service, the school’s important Head Teacher’s Award was presented to year 6 pupil Tom.

A school spokesman said: “Tom has worked very hard to achieve the Head Teacher’s award. It is presented each term, so it is a great honour to receive. Tom was so very proud to win the award and still can’t quite believe it.”