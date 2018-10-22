`

Bishop Wilton pupils join St Edith service

Bishop Wilton pupils Matilda, Elliot, Scarlett, Chloe, Poppy and Harriet at the St Edith service.
Bishop Wilton pupils Matilda, Elliot, Scarlett, Chloe, Poppy and Harriet at the St Edith service.

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils recwently celebrated St Edith’s day in the village church.

Saint Edith of Wilton was a princess, an English nun, and a daughter of King Edgar the Peaceful.

Pupils Joe, Poppy, Queenie, Lucy and Lady Halifax at the coffee morning.

Pupils Joe, Poppy, Queenie, Lucy and Lady Halifax at the coffee morning.

They had a lovely service led by Reverend Linda with some of the Year 6 pupils delivering readings about St Edith.

The Bishop Wilton Primary School Council recently held their annual Macmillan fundraisier for the community.

The pupils all had great fun and raised £199.31 for the charity.

The school council arranged cake competitions, in three categories:

Creature Cake:

1st prize Adam, 2nd prize Indie, 3rd prize Maisie.

Fancy Fridge Cake:

1st prize Tristan, 2nd prize Daisy, 3rd prize Adam.

Cool Cookies:

1st prize Elliot, 2nd prize Evie, 3rd prize Lucy and Lauren