Bishop Wilton pupils join St Edith service

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils recwently celebrated St Edith’s day in the village church.
Saint Edith of Wilton was a princess, an English nun, and a daughter of King Edgar the Peaceful.
They had a lovely service led by Reverend Linda with some of the Year 6 pupils delivering readings about St Edith.
The Bishop Wilton Primary School Council recently held their annual Macmillan fundraisier for the community.
The pupils all had great fun and raised £199.31 for the charity.
The school council arranged cake competitions, in three categories:
Creature Cake:
1st prize Adam, 2nd prize Indie, 3rd prize Maisie.
Fancy Fridge Cake:
1st prize Tristan, 2nd prize Daisy, 3rd prize Adam.
Cool Cookies:
1st prize Elliot, 2nd prize Evie, 3rd prize Lucy and Lauren