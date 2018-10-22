Bishop Wilton pupils join St Edith service

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils recwently celebrated St Edith’s day in the village church.

Saint Edith of Wilton was a princess, an English nun, and a daughter of King Edgar the Peaceful.

Pupils Joe, Poppy, Queenie, Lucy and Lady Halifax at the coffee morning.

They had a lovely service led by Reverend Linda with some of the Year 6 pupils delivering readings about St Edith.

The Bishop Wilton Primary School Council recently held their annual Macmillan fundraisier for the community.

The pupils all had great fun and raised £199.31 for the charity.

The school council arranged cake competitions, in three categories:

Creature Cake:

1st prize Adam, 2nd prize Indie, 3rd prize Maisie.

Fancy Fridge Cake:

1st prize Tristan, 2nd prize Daisy, 3rd prize Adam.

Cool Cookies:

1st prize Elliot, 2nd prize Evie, 3rd prize Lucy and Lauren