Bike scheme a tour de force at Monaco ceremony

The popular Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme has beaten off stiff competition to be named the winner of an international award at a ceremony in Monaco.

The scheme operates at Mount Pleasant CofE Primary School Bike Library, Market Weighton, and Pocklington Community Junior School – and many other sites across the region.

It’s the very first time a project from the UK has been successful at the annual Peace and Sport Awards.

The bike library scheme was launched as a legacy of the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014 and its aim is to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike, for free.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is a magnificent achievement and I’m so proud of everyone who is involved in the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme.

“To be the only UK scheme shortlisted in any category at the Peace and Sport awards was fantastic – and to win is true recognition of the amazing work the bike libraries are doing for the community.”

Helen Page, group innovation and Marketing Director at Yorkshire Bank, said: “We are thrilled that Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries has been recognised by the Peace and Sport Awards.

“To date there have been 50,000 opportunities for children and their families to borrow one of the 5,500 donated bikes. Communities across Yorkshire have really got behind this initiative and it’s a wonderful testament to everyone involved that it’s attracting international recognition.”