Big weekend as Pocklington 7s hits town

Friday’s 61st John Smith’s Pock 7s is the focal point of a busy festival weekend of rugby at Percy Road.

The weekend also sees a big cup game for Pocklington Pilgrims on Saturday afternoon, then the club’s junior section getting in on the seven-a-side act on Easter Sunday when it holds its annual Junior Charity Sevens.

Pocklington is a stronghold of seven-a-side rugby. the Good Friday Pock 7s is the oldest and biggest competition in Yorkshire that regularly draws a crowd of around 3,000 to the event, with many former Pocklington residents coming back from all parts of Britain and from overseas for an Easter homecoming.

There is six hours of non-stop action on Friday afternoon with the tournament running from 1pm to 7pm.

And this year the day gets an early start with a separate Ladies 7s starting at 10.45am – a three way competition between Pocklington, Scarborough and Selby/Doncaster.

Pocklington Pilgrims have had a marvellous 15-a-side season in the East Yorkshire Merit Table, winning 14 of their 17 merit fixtures. And the reward for skipper Wayne Grainger’s side is a home semi-final against Goole in the play-offs on Easter Saturday, kick-off 3pm at Percy Road.

It will mean an extra effort for the site clear up on Saturday morning and all club members are asked to help out.

Sunday’s Junior Charity Sevens has 20 teams from across Yorkshire, the north east and Lincolnshire playing at Under -14 and Under-15 boys age levels, and in a first for this year an Under-15 girls competition.

The action gets underway at 10.30am with the finals scheduled for between 2.30pm and 3pm.

The Pocklington Junior Sevens was one of the first in the county to be established for youngsters some 20 years ago, in the hope that it will produce Good Friday Pock 7s stars of the future.

This year’s line-ups see Roundhegians, Beverley, West Park Leeds, Driffield, York, Selby, Pocklington and East Yorkshire Barbarians battling it out at Under-14 level.

The Under-15 boys have an entry from further afield in Boston, Morley, Pontefract, Ripon, York, Whitley Bay, Novocastrians and Pockington, while the Under-15 girls competition will be contested by Selby, Doncaster, Castleford and Pocklington.

The 2019 John Smith's Good Friday Pock 7s Draw

First Round

A: Hull Ionians v Woldgate OB (1.00)

B: Beverley v Enable Baa Baas (1.20)

C: Yorkshire Wild Turkeys v Old Pocklingtonians (1.40)

D: Queens Own Yeomanry v Driffield (2.00)

E: Prowling Pretenders (London) v Goole (2.20)

F: York Saints v OP Dragons (2.40)

G: Tokatoka Warriors v Selby (3.00)

H: Malton & Norton v Wot-a-Pullet (3.20)

Second Round

Pocklington Porkers v Winner A (1.40)

Hull v Winner B (2.00)

Pocklington v Winner C (2.20)

Northern Exiles v Winner D (2.40)

Yorkshire Regiment v Winner E (3.00)

Richmond Renegades v Winner F (3.20)

Mighty ‘Peth (Morpeth) v Winner G (3.40)

Cleveland Cougars v Winner G (4.00)