Big Lottery funding for Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts East Yorkshire (STEY) has been awarded a £9,970 grant from the Big Lottery ‘Community Fund’.

Based in Barmby Moor, STEY’s aim is to promote good mental health for people living in the East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull.

Supported by two other colleagues, the charity was formed by Greg Harman BA (Hons 1st class), who has worked in mental health for 20 years.

The lead trainer, Julie Hastings, has also worked in mental health for 20 years and she has significant experience in project development and delivery.

The charity has no fixed training room, but responding to need, it hires venue across East Yorkshire so that people living in the suburbs and rural areas can access support near their home.

Supporting people with mental health problems and their carers, the charity delivers life skill support workshops including confidence building, assertive communication, anxiety management, skill awareness and effective communication.

The sessions run over four weeks for around three hours per week and all of the workshops are free to participants.

STEY has already run many sets of workshops, including in Pocklington.

As well as supporting people managing mental health issues ranging from mild anxiety to depression to more enduring conditions, STEY also works with the carers of people managing their mental health problems and with employers too.

Greg Harman, the Chair of the charity, said “There is often little support for people struggling to maintain positive mental health in many parts of our region and we aim to provide that much needed help for local people.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of the ‘Community Fund’ in awarding us this grant, we can continue to build our support service.”

Anyone who would like to self-refer to the charity can do so by emailing stey2015@outlook.com or telephoning STEY on 07716 839452.