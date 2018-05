Rogerson Court, a new McCarthy and Stone Retirement Living development, is proving to be a roaring success with more than 50% of apartments now reserved off-plan.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the fantastic response to our new development in Pocklington.

“It is clear that Rogerson Court is helping to fulfil a housing need in the local area, providing more choice for retirees.”