Bestselling author booked for St Leonard’s lunch

A bestselling author of romantic fiction is set to be the guest of honour at the St Leonard’s Hospice Spring Lunch next year.

Barnsley author Milly Johnson is best known for her novels including The Yorkshire Pudding Club, The Perfectly Imperfect Woman and The Mother of All Christmases. She will be speaking at the charity event on Saturday 11 May at the Principal Hotel in York.

Tickets are £30 which will include a welcome drink, two course lunch, tea and coffee and a special goodie bag.

Call 01904 777 777 to buy tickets.