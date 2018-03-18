Bellway puts shirt on under 10s rugby team

National homebuilder Bellway has ensured the Under 10s at Pocklington RUFC have great new kits after signing up as the team’s shirt sponsors.

Established over 100 years ago the club, which is located in the heart of Pocklington, has a thriving junior section, with age-group teams playing from u6s right through to u18s.

In addition, it supports three senior sides, with the first team playing in the Northern Premier League.

Christopher Clegg, one of the coaches for the U10s, said: “This is a great club, with a proud history and, looking at the junior section, a bright future.

“As a coach of the U10s, we’re delighted with Bellway coming on-board as a sponsor as it allowed us to buy much-needed new kits for the team.”

Guy Evans, Bellway Yorkshire’s land director, said: “Having so many children showing an interest in rugby is amazing, and as we’re building here in Pocklington we wanted to show our support for the community, and to provide sponsorship for one of its biggest and most popular clubs seems the perfect match.”

Bellway is building on the Wellington Grange development on Yapham Road in Pocklington. Debbie Foster, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “It’s just a short walk from Wellington Grange to Pocklington RUFC, so we hope that as well as providing new shirts for its U10 team, our development will also be home to a host of new players and future club members.”