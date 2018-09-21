Beer festival set to serve up vital funds for tennis club

Plenty of cheer and beer is expected at this year’s Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival.

The twelfth annual beer festival will take place on Saturday 13 October at the Bubwith Centre from 7pm to midnight.

There will be a great selection of local Yorkshire ales available throughout the evening.

This year the beers have been sourced by Tony Rogers of the Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton, while the ciders will be showcased by Louise Smith from The Jug and Bottle in Bubwith.

The Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival is the main fundraising event for the Bubwith Tennis Club.

A spokesman at the tennis club said: “Ticket prices are £13 until Monday 1 October when they rise to £16.

“Entry includes a commemorative pint glass, tasting notes for the beers and ciders available on the night, a delicious hog roast from D and Y Taylors and raffle and auction prizes.

“Throughout the night there will be live music from two great local bands – The Habitual Drunkards from Ellerton and Reloaded from Beverley.

“They are guaranteed to get audiences up on their feet with their wide range of uplifting rock pop feel cover songs.”

Festival tickets and beer tokens are available online www.bubwithbeerfestival.co.uk.

Visit www.socialtennis.com/bubwith or call Shaun on 01757 288541 to find out more Bubwith Tennis Club, including coaching, teams, and the junior sections.