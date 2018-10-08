Beer fans toast Pocktoberfest

Pocktoberfest 2018 was hailed a huge success as beer and music fans from near and far descended on Pocklington Rugby Club for the annual festival.

The 20 beers and cider barrels were polished off one by one as the event progressed, with the local brews by Elvington’s Tap Studio and near neighbours Pivovar, and Pocklington’s Bone Machine Brew Co among the first to go.

Pocktoberfest delivers great music and great beer.

The gin bar, sponsored by Barmby Moor’s Hooting Owl Distillery, was just as popular.

The head of the organising committee, Justine Sangwin, summed the festival up.

She said: “The day was everything you could ask for, great atmosphere, good beer and good music. But it was also hard work, so thank you to all the volunteers who worked through the week and on the day, plus all the businesses that supported us.”

The day also got the thumbs up from Pocktoberfest ‘originals’ – the Pocklington event was inspired back in 2004 after a visit to the 200-year old Oktoberfest in Bavaria by a party from the local Round Table; and some were in attendance on Saturday to give their vote of approval to the 2018 version.

The event was supporting mental health charity, Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, and the rugby club’s Kickstart Kilnwick project to create facilities for mini rugby players at the Kilnwick Park ground.