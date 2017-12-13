BBC expert values Stamford Bridge day

BBC antiques expert David Harper, known for his appearances on hit programmes Bargain Hunt and Cash In The Attic, recently joined guests and homeowners at Sovereign Court in Stamford Bridge.

David was on hand to value everything from ceramics and glass to jewellery and paintings, as he helped guests put a cost on their most treasured possessions, in return for a small donation to the charity.

The valuation day was held to raise money for the older people’s charity Royal Voluntary Service.

David said: “I was delighted to be invited to McCarthy and Stone’s development.

“It was a real pleasure to meet with staff, homeowners and guests and have a look at their prized antiques all in aid of a fantastic cause.”